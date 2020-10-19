Taking advice. HGTV star Ant Anstead responded to a concerned fan over son Hudson‘s car seat.

“You both look fantastic but please sort his straps out on his car seat,” the user wrote under several photos of the pair. “I’m not being rude or horrible, I’m just a fussy worried mum, but those straps would never save him in an accident, and he’s too precious to be injured xx. You’re in a position of a famous dad in the car industry with lots of followers. Please tighten them and show everyone how it’s done xx this is sent with care honest xx.”

In response, the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, wrote, “You are right! Adjusted and sorted! He’s way too precious! My mistake x.”

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

The doting dad took his 13-month-old on a boys’ trip following his split from wife Christina Anstead. “Hudzo and I set the early alarm clock, went to the workshop, fired up Mustang Sally and cruised like two rockstars to cars n coffee!” he captioned the snaps. “Proper boys morning followed by breakfast and a nap (so the sound of a rumbling V8) perfect!! X.”

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

On September 19, Christina, 37, revealed their breakup after less than two years of marriage in a surprising post via Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she said. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

After receiving nasty comments from trolls following her announcement, Ant took to social media to set the record straight. “This was a father-son moment! But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF!” he explained on September 28. “While we both appreciate words of support, please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair. Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X.”

It doesn’t seem like there was any major cause for the breakup, the couple just simply “grew apart,” a source told Life & Style, noting that it came as a shock.

“No one saw this coming,” the insider divulged. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting.”

Now, it seems as though Christina has already moved on. The Flip or Flop star deleted all of her wedding photos and recently took a trip with kids Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The Christina on the Coast star also shares Hudson with Ant while the TV personality has two children from a previous marriage, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 13.

“She wants to protect the kids. They’re her main priority right now,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She doesn’t want the situation to turn into a media circus.” They added that a “highly publicized split” would be Christina’s “worst nightmare.”

So far, it seems like the former couple are coparenting like champs. Ant recently tagged his ex in a video of Hudson walking so she wouldn’t miss out on the milestone moment. That’s how it’s done, folks!