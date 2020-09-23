Protective friend. Newly single Christina Anstead clapped back at a rude troll after revealing why she doesn’t follow anyone on social media.

“LOL SO NOW SHE’S FOLLOWING ZERO PEOPLE,” they wrote in all caps. “Damn. Just shows this woman has got so many issues, especially jealousy over Tarek [El Moussa]‘s happiness,” the added, referring to the Christina on the Coast star’s ex-husband.

In response, the mom of three slammed, “I follow zero so all my friends don’t get blown up and tortured by assholes like you.” She continued, “And anyone who likes this comment will get blocked along with any other person who leaves a rude comment on my daughter’s b-day post.”

Christina shared photos of daughter Taylor’s 10th birthday celebration, days after announcing her split from husband Ant Anstead.

“I LOVE being your mama. You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes,” the blonde babe captioned the shots. “10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!!!”

Even Ant shared a sweet sentiment on his own Instagram, breaking his social media silence. “TEN! And has perfected the perfect pinkie! Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy Birthday, TayTay! Love you!!”

Christina announced their surprising split on September 19 after nearly two years of marriage, noting that it was a “difficult decision.” Now, they’re “trying to figure this out amicably, like responsible adults,” a source exclusively told In Touch. After the Flip or Flop star’s messy divorce from Tarek, a “highly publicized” breakup would be her “worst nightmare.”

“She wants to protect the kids,” the insider continued. “They’re her main priority right now. She doesn’t want the situation to turn into a media circus again.”

Christina gave birth to the former couple’s son, Hudson, in September 2019. She also shares Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10, with Tarek. Ant has two children from a previous marriage, Amelie, 16, and Archie, 13.

“Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings,” a second source divulged. Christina “hopes they stay in touch.”