He’s over the misconceptions. Ant Anstead turned off the comments on his latest Instagram post after sharing a photo from a father-son moment he enjoyed over the weekend on Monday, September 28.

The Wheeler Dealers host, 41, addressed haters in his caption, confirming he and estranged wife Christina Anstead, 37, are still on good terms post-split.

“Due to some mean people, I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair,” the reality star vented alongside the photo including their 1-year-old son, Hudson. Ant also tagged his children Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14, in the snap. “Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness are all that’s needed.”

People have been sharing their two cents on the duo’s breakup ever since the Flip or Flop personality announced they were parting ways less than two years after tying the knot. Ant later broke his silence on September 26, explaining he doesn’t like to share private matters and held his tongue while “holding onto hope.”

“I never gave up on us,” Ant added, revealing it was her choice to call it quits following their December 2018 nuptials. “I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.” He and Christina welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019.

In her own follow-up message, the mother of three admitted she has struggled with the reality that “sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans.”

“I never thought I would have [two] baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curveballs,” she wrote via Instagram on September 25. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

Christina and her former ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, 39, previously went through a very public split of their own. The former flames finalized their divorce in January 2018 and still are in contact to raise their two kids Taylor and Brayden.

The HGTV personality said she is aware naysayers may “judge” her and spread rumors about her, but she is grateful for the fans who have continued to show their support — especially now. “I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better,” Christina noted, revealing she is a work in progress.

Amid their split, Ant has a solid support system of his own. His daughter, Amelie, sweetly called him her “best friend” in a heartfelt comment on September 27.