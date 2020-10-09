Staying mum. Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa reacted to ex-wife Christina Anstead (née El Moussa)’s split from her husband, Ant Anstead, in a new interview and revealed he doesn’t wish to get involved other than to coparent.

“I prefer just to stay out of it,” Tarek, 39, told E! News on Friday, October 9, almost three weeks after Christina, 37, announced her difficult decision to separate from the Wheeler Dealers host following less than two years of marriage.

Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek said he understands why fans are so curious about their relationships, especially because they have witnessed the good and bad times.

“We’ve been doing this for so long,” he explained about their reality TV careers. “People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They’ve been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they’re a part of it, which makes sense.”

Tarek and Christina have two kids together, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, while she also has a 1-year-old son Hudson with now-ex Ant, 41.

The father of two said he’s trying to give them space to heal while also moving on with his own life. Tarek got engaged to fiancée Heather Rae Young in July and is now looking forward to walking down the aisle with the Selling Sunset star, 33.

Courtesy of @therealtarekelmoussa/Instagram

The moment he popped the question to the blonde beauty aired on the October 8 episode of Flipping 101, bringing back good memories for Tarek. “I’m so grateful for life,” he said during the interview. “I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I survived cancer twice. My divorce almost killed me and for five or six years of my life, I was a really sick guy and today, I’m just grateful to live and be alive and beat cancer and thrive.”

Tarek also revealed he and Heather are planning on tying the knot in 2021. “We want it to be a special experience and enjoy being engaged,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Christina is making the most of her newfound single status. The reality star announced she purchased a luxurious yacht with the fitting name “Aftermath.”