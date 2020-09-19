It’s over. Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead (née El Moussa) and husband Ant Anstead split less than two years after getting married. She announced the “difficult decision to separate” via Instagram on Friday, September 18.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the HGTV star, 37, captioned a photo of the pair walking on the beach. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Fans are devastated to hear the couple is calling it quits after they tied the knot back in December 2018 at the home they share in Orange County, California. The following year, Christina and Ant, 41, welcomed their first child together.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” she announced at the time. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning — 9/6/19 — 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.”

Christina is also the proud parent to two kids with ex Tarek El Moussa, Taylor and Brayden, while Ant has two kids of his own from a past relationship. Earlier this year, the couple appeared to be going strong with a loved-up selfie.

“We were supposed to be in the desert with my parents and all five kids, but those plans are canceled … roll with the punches,” the blonde beauty captioned their PDA snap in April. “Cheers to a healthy Easter at home,” she added amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Hope everyone has a nice Easter. We are definitely going to miss church and a big family egg hunt. We are both missing our families and friends a lot.”

Prior to that, the TV personality dished about how they kept the spark alive in their relationship. “We try to go on a date night once a week or every other week,” Christina told Life & Style in March, revealing they were having to opt for a “home” dates because of the lockdown. “We love a nice, long dinner where we can just enjoy some alone time and catch up,” the Christina on the Coast star shared. “We also love to go for bike rides by the beach and enjoy a cocktail watching the sunset.”

It appears the exes are still on good terms, which is giving some fans solace.