Counting On’s Anna Duggar Claps Back at Fan Who Asks If She and Josh Can ‘Afford’ Baby No. 7

Setting the record straight. Anna Duggar clapped back at a fan who asked if she and husband Josh Duggar could “afford” to have baby No. 7 on Friday, April 23.

“How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?” the social media troll asked, to which the 32-year-old responded, “Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family.”

The Counting On stars revealed they were expecting their seventh child earlier the same day. “It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!” Anna captioned a sweet video of herself and her husband, 33, finding out the baby’s gender surrounded by their children.

The happy couple, who got married in September 2008, share 11-year-old daughter Mackynzie, 9-year-old son Michael, 7-year-old son Marcus, 5-year-old daughter Meredith, 3-year-old son Mason and 17-month-old daughter Maryella.

In November 2020, the reality star hinted that she and Josh weren’t exactly opposed to expanding their brood some more. “Many things are temporary, family is forever. Nothing can replace the precious time we spend with each other!” she captioned an Instagram photo from their holiday celebrations — which one social media user decided to comment on and claim that six kids “is enough.”

“Well, we will have to wait and see,” the TLC personality replied to the troll. “Right now, we are enjoying our [six] littles! As the 5th child in my family, I’m so glad my parents didn’t stop at [four].”

Two months prior, Anna addressed pregnancy rumors that had started swirling online. “Nursing gives me a nice break between babies, so it will probably be a little while before that’s a possibility,” the Florida native told a fan in September 2020.

The same month, the former 19 Kids and Counting stars, who entered a courtship with one another in June 2007, celebrated their wedding anniversary. “12 years ago today we said, ‘I do!’ I’m so thankful for God’s grace and kindness that has continually surrounded our family!” Anna gushed in an Instagram post for her longtime love. “Joshua, I’m looking forward to growing old with you!”