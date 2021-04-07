Family of three! 90 Day Fiancé stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren announced the arrival of their baby girl, Mylah, on their birth special that aired on April 4 following the season 8 finale. Now that baby Mylah made her reality TV debut, the couple has been able to share photos from Yara’s pregnancy journey with their daughter.

Yara, 25, and Jovi, 31, were introduced to fans on season 8 of the hit TLC reality TV series. Before they made their franchise debut in December 2020, the couple sparked pregnancy rumors in previews for the show. In January 2021, In Touch confirmed Yara did get pregnant shortly after her arrival in the United States in January 2020, and she gave birth to their baby girl that September.

Fans watched as Yara and Jovi’s love story played out on 90 Day Fiancé. They crossed paths on an app while Jovi was traveling abroad for work and they met in person for the first time when they traveled to Budapest together. They quickly started dating long-distance and reuniting in various countries and cities.

After several months of dating, Yara learned she was pregnant. Jovi decided to propose to Yara and apply for the K-1 visa, which allows the foreign fiancé or fiancée of an American citizen to legally enter the United States under the condition that the couple weds within 90 days. The couple planned to start their lives together in America with their unborn child, but unfortunately, Yara suffered a miscarriage.

The couple still decided to go through with their wedding plans, but they started to clash as soon as Yara touched down in New Orleans from her native country of Ukraine. They were at odds over Jovi’s partying ways, the apartment he chose for their first home together and the way he chose to decorate their apartment. They also fought over Jovi’s work schedule, which requires him to be away from home for weeks at a time, and whether or not to start a family soon. One of their blowout fights took place during their engagement party when Yara felt Jovi had too much to drink and wasn’t spending time with her.

Their relationship took a turn for the better when Yara and Jovi learned they were expecting again, but they got into another big fight because of Jovi’s bachelor party the night before they traveled to Las Vegas for their wedding ceremony. Even though it seemed they wouldn’t make it down the aisle, they eventually tied the knot at Graceland Chapel. In Touch confirmed their wedding took place in February 2020.

During their TLC birth special, the couple revealed Jovi had to report to work shortly after they returned from their wedding. He ended up getting stranded abroad for nearly four months due to border closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he made it back by the time Yara was seven months pregnant. The couple enjoyed their gender reveal party together and Jovi supported Yara while she was in the delivery room.

After several hours of labor, baby Mylah was born, weighing 7 pounds 9 ounces. Yara gushed over the name they chose for their little girl.

“I think it’s a really pretty, unique name and I really love how it sounds,” Yara said in her confessional while revealing why she and Jovi chose their daughter’s name.

Keep scrolling below to see 90 Day Fiancé star Yara’s baby bump photos during her pregnancy with baby No. 1.