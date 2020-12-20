Unbothered! 90 Day Fiancé newcomer Yara Zaya is already taking a ton of heat from fans of the TLC franchise for the way she’s been portrayed so far on season 8 with her American fiancé, Jovi Dufren.

But instead of letting the haters get to her, she decided to address their shade. On Friday, December 18, Yara trolled them by mocking the mean comments they’ve been writing about her online via her Instagram Story.

“This girl is so much bitchy,” Yara, 25, said as she watched back her scene from the December 13 episode. “So terrible, she bitch and bitch and complain and complain and I already hate her. How she can complain so much? She’s terrible,” she added, captioning the clip with three rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

She continued to watch the episode and she repeated the things people have been saying about her online since she made her debut on season 8. “Oh my goodness, they’re showing this bitch again,” she sighed. “I swear, I can’t stand her. She’s such a bitch. Look how she talk [sic] to him, it’s insane. I swear guys, they will not make it. He need [sic] to send her back home to Ukraine. She’s a f–king gold digger! This nice guy with this f–king gold digger. It’s insane.”

The Ukraine native then turned the camera on herself as she continued to mock her trolls. “Green card and money, that’s all. She make me so much angry. She don’t appreciate nothing. She always freaking complaining. How much can she f–king complain all the time? I can’t stand her, I swear. She made me mad,” Yara told the camera, adding a laughing with tears Memoji on her post.

It seems the makeup artist has been taking all of her newfound backlash with stride, and it looks like her fiancé, Jovi, agrees with the commentary from fans. Shortly after the episode air, in which the couple got into a fight because Yara did not want to have an overnight stay at Jovi’s mother’s house, he took to his Instagram Story to reveal his reaction to the spat.

Jovi, 29, reshared a fan account’s screengrab of the scene where they praised Yara as being a “boss” for the way she stood up for herself during their fight. “I mean, more like #bitch. Right?!” Jovi wrote over the post.