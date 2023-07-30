90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins joked she was a part of the “Bad Moms Club” following her split from Kelly Brown.

“I mean … if you are what they say you are,” Molly, 47, wrote as she proudly wore a hat that displayed the words, “Bad Moms Club,” while snapping a selfie on an airplane on Saturday, July 29. “Who has the perfect parenting plan … I need a copy stat,” as she attached laughing emojis.

The LiviRae Lingerie owner, and her ex, 43, were recently confirmed as one of the five couples in TLC’s latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, set to debut next month.

Before Molly — who is a mother to Olivia Hopkins and Kensley Hopkins — and her ex-boyfriend split in November 2022, he and Olivia, 22, were involved in a physical altercation in which he allegedly “choke slammed” her.

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” the mother of two’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch following the news of their split in February 2023. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

According to a police report obtained by In Touch that was filed on February 2, 2023, the incident allegedly ​took place at LiviRae Lingerie on November 21, 2022.

“When I arrived on scene, I met with Olivia Hopkins. Olivia stated that on 11/21/2022, she was in the store with her mother, Molly Hopkins, and a Kimberly Tanner. Olivia was working behind the counter when Molly’s boyfriend, Kelly Brown, walked into the store,” Officer D.M. Kolb explained in the police report. “Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her.”

The officer continued in the report, “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall. Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck.”

“Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mom during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective,” the report added.

Kelly denied the altercation with Molly’s daughter while issuing an exclusive statement to In Touch on February 15. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” he said. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

While it was reported that the aggravated assault and battery case against Kelly was closed in March 2023, In Touch exclusively confirmed the case was still open.

“The case is still technically labeled active because it has not been approved by a supervisor yet,” Cobb County Police Department’s Detective Lincoln exclusively told In Touch in a statement on March 23. “Once it is approved it will be labeled inactive.”

Three weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Olivia was arrested for violating her probation, originally stemming from an October 2020 domestic altercation between her and her mother.

Olivia was arrested and booked on April 4 after violating the terms of her probation, according to legal records obtained by In Touch. The documents stated that Olivia failed to enter a family violence treatment program, failed to take two drug tests in March and failed the drug test she did take while being processed. At the time of her arrest, she also tested positive for fentanyl by consumption. Olivia appeared in court on April 5, and a warrant was issued two days later. During her April 26 hearing, Olivia was found guilty and sentenced to 45 days in jail. Upon her release, she was required to increase drug testing and complete eight hours of community service per week.

Kelly and Olivia’s case was reignited on July 3 after In Touch confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued surrounding their alleged November 2022 altercation.

According to legal documents viewed by In Touch, the arrest warrant was issued on July 3 after official charges were filed on March 27. The offenses listed against Kelly include simply battery/physical harm, battery, terroristic threats/acts and harassing communications, according to the report taken by Cobb County Police Department.

“Olivia and I feel like justice has been served,” Molly and Olivia told In Touch in a joint statement on July 5. “We have been scrutinized and chastised in the media for months and we now feel vindication and relief that the truth has finally come out and the public now sees Kelly for who he truly is.”

Their statement continued, “His lies caught up with him and he got in trouble for what he did, period. Olivia, especially, has been harassed for months and as the protective mother I am, it is a huge relief to see that he got what he deserved after harming my daughter. We are grateful that we are one step closer to closing this chapter and moving forward.”

Molly and Kelly met online in 2020 and documented their relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which debuted in August 2021. This marked the business owner’s marked first public relationship since her May 2018 divorce from ex-husband and former 90 Day Fiancé costar Luis Mendez.