90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik made their debut on season 3 back in 2015, and they revealed when they would consider leaving the franchise.

“We’ll talk at like, season 20,” Loren, 35, joked alongside her husband in an interview with ET published on Friday, April 26. “Well, I’m not having any more babies to stay on 90 Day Fiancé.”

Alexei, 35, agreed to no more children joining the family, adding, “I don’t know, I guess as long as they want, but I never imagined it will be still here 10 years after, shooting Happily Ever After?”

Loren told the outlet that they try not to get “caught up” with being on television as they don’t want it to affect their relationship or the lives of their children.

“I don’t think we still understand it,” she admitted. “Like, people come up to us and they’re like, ‘Can we say hi?’ We’re like, ‘Yes, of course.’ Like, we are so normal.”

Loren and Alexei are documenting their lives as parents of three children under 3 years old during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premiered on TLC in January.

TLC

Season 8 followed Loren after giving birth to baby No. 3 in September 2022 and pursued a mommy makeover. Loren and Alexei are also parents to two sons, Shai, 2, and Asher, 1. Alexei was initially supportive of his wife’s elective surgery, but he seemingly changed his mind after accompanying her during a doctor’s visit.

During the appointment, Alexei learned his long list of responsibilities for her post-op care, which included using tubes to drain liquids from his wife’s body every four to six hours and monitoring the amounts weekly. Along with the responsibilities, the Israel native was worried about the possible complications. After the surgery, Loren was ordered to be inactive for four to six weeks as she could pop a blood vessel or suture if she lifted a heavy item.

“It’s never too late to just say, ‘I’m not ready,’” Alexei told his wife. “I don’t know if I’m ready, hearing all of this information kind of stresses me out, honestly.”

Loren explained her plan to her family during the April 21 episode, insisting the procedures were “necessary.” “[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” she said. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

The mom of three underwent the procedure in September 2023 and has kept fans up to date with her recovery process on social media.

​​“Feeling good at my six months checkup! So grateful for all of you on this journey with me and obviously couldn’t be luckier for @drdevvdo and his team!” Loren wrote via Instagram on March 12. “So proud of my body for carrying and delivering 3 babies in 2 1/2 years via c-section … now time to focus on the next chapter of loving my mommy makeover (tummy tuck, 360 lipo with a fat transfer) and focusing on self love!”