90 Day Fiance's Jorge Nava Gets Hot and Heavy With New GF Amid Divorce From Anfisa

Locking lips! 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava got hot and heavy with his new girlfriend in PDA-filled photos from their romantic beach outing.

The reality star’s leading lady straddled him as they passionately kissed and enjoyed the scenic views on Wednesday, August 5. “Summer Vibes,” the 31-year-old captioned the series of portraits he shared on his Instagram page.

Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

Jorge went IG official with the new woman in his life on June 8, and he’s yet to reveal her identity. The Self-Quarantined star first surprised his followers by sharing a photo of himself holding her up while hiking on the Devil’s Bridge trail in Sedona, Arizona, nearly one month after his early release from prison and announcement he’s getting a divorce from wife Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko).

In April, Anfisa addressed his comments about legally ending their marriage and revealed it was a long time coming.

“I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released,” she exclusively told In Touch. The TV personality-turned-personal trainer, 24, has also found new love post-split.

Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

While returning to the franchise on the limited series that same month, Jorge admitted it “hurt” to find out about Anfisa’s new man, Leo Assaf, on the internet.

Jorge said he initially “tried” to make his relationship with Anfisa work after being sentenced to two and a half years behind bars for marijuana-related charges. “[However], there’s really no way for me to do anything from in here. I couldn’t call her because she blocked my calls. It was just a mess,” he said while being recorded over the phone from the Arizona State Complex in Phoenix.

Last month, Anfisa shut down claims she ghosted her estranged husband before moving on. “First of all, I always said that, in my opinion, his sentence was excessive,” she clarified. “Second, I told him we were done before I started dating someone else, but I guess he didn’t get the memo. Not my problem.”

Although he and the Russian beauty went through a tough breakup, Jorge previously told fans he feels “so blessed” and “lucky” to have met his new girlfriend!