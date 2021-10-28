Unrecognizable! Debbie Johnson of 90 Day Fiancé fame has gotten a complete makeover and the results are jaw-dropping.

“I have a total makeover here. I got new hair style. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo — brand new,” Debbie, 69, told Us Weekly. “I’ve never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set.”

On top of getting a chest tattoo of a butterfly, Debbie is ready to find love. Fans of the franchise first met Debbie when her son, Colt Johnson, appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. Now, with her new makeover, she’s ready to return to reality TV and put herself back on the dating scene in The Single Life.

Debbie and Colt’s father, Harley Johnson, were married for 27 years before his death and the reality TV star has lived as a widow for 13 years.

“I decided to sort of start my life over and take it seriously, you might say, and see what’s out there and give it a shot,” she told the outlet. “So, they let me be on Single Life to see how it goes.”

She added that she wanted to “reinvent” herself before joining the show and to “go back to me being me” instead of her “mom type of deal.”

“I wanted to be the more feminine, sexy [me]. I guess you can be sexy at 70,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum said. “I had a lot of people making suggestions of what I should do. So, I was very open to anything anybody had to say. … I do [feel sexy].”

Colt, 36, fully supports his mom’s decision to reenter the dating world after 40 years.

“He’s proud of me for going back out there and giving it a shot,” Debbie said. She also feels that now Colt is married to Vanessa Guerra, now is the “perfect time” to “get back out there.”

“The reason I decided to do The Single Life is because there aren’t a lot of people on the show that are my age. It’s difficult for people, especially at my age, to get back out there,” Debbie said. “They don’t know how to do it. I thought, ‘Maybe if I can teach a few people, they won’t be so negative about trying it out again.'”