While weddings are usually a lovely affair, for 90 Day Fiancé couples — it’s more like a race down the aisle.

Following the filing of the fiancé visa a.k.a. K-1, the document allows one time entry to the U.S. and allots 90 days for applicants to get married or face harsh deportation rules. Not only are the international flames in a rush to plan a wedding, but it’s also often the first time the couple spends an extended amount of time together in close quarters.

Season 9 couple Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass previously lived together in his native of the Dominican Republic. However, once their 90 days started in her small town of Charlottesville, Virginia, the pair majorly butt heads — especially on matters regarding their wedding budget.

While Guillermo hoped for a lavish affair, the Venezuela native was brought back to Earth when his future wife made him understand the associated costs of an extravagant wedding. The couple’s modest German Beer hall wedding played out on a July 2022 episode.

“It’s not exactly what I had imagined,” the real estate agent admitted in a solo confessional, noting they planned the ceremony in just three weeks. “But to get something so large, like a wedding done in such a short amount of time, I just thought it could never happen.”

Of course, once 90 Day Fiancé stars put on that gown, being tied down for life only seems more real. While season 5 star Elizabeth Potthast was finally marrying Andrei Castravet after meeting on a dating app, the 90 day time period wasn’t enough time for her family to deal with their issues with the Moldovan native.

“Everybody was helping me put on the dress and that’s when it really started to settle in, and I’m like, ‘This is happening,’” the Florida native explained during her nuptials in season 4. “The only question mark left now is will everybody behave?” Things only got worse when the pair returned for season 5 of Happily Ever After? and hosted a wedding for Andrei’s family in Moldova.

Despite the high stress that weddings bring, 90 Day Fiancé has seen some memorable lighthearted moments at the aisle. When Hazlehurst, Georgia, native, Angela Deem finally made it to Nigeria to marry Micheal Ilesanmi — she had some major questions regarding her vows.

When the officiant asked the mom of two if she vowed to love and obey her husband, she stopped to think about what she was actually promising.

“What? Obey what?” she asked Michael in front of his family and friends, before bursting into laughter. “Obey who?”

Keep scrolling to see 90 Day Fiancé stars in their wedding dresses over the years.