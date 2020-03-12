Don’t fret! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rebecca Parrott confirmed she is still going strong with her beau, Zied Hakimi, while sharing an update about their relationship status on March 12. The season 3 alum “hasn’t been very active” on social media lately due to her busy schedule, but she wanted to let fans know they remain “happily in love.”

“I’m focusing on my work and in the middle of moving,” Rebecca wrote, confessing how it’s been hectic. “Yes, Zied and I are still together. Keep in mind that due to our non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with TLC, I can’t answer questions about his visa. I wish I could. We so appreciate everyone’s support and love!”

The TV personality also revealed they haven’t exchanged their vows yet, but they do plan to wed when they get approval for him to move to America. “We are not married, as we are waiting until he gets here on the fiancé visa,” she added.

Fans watched their love story on the spinoff, and the dynamic duo certainly had some trials along the way. During the season premiere, Rebecca confessed she kept a big secret from Zied — she was still legally married to her ex-husband.

“I want the engagement, I want the wedding, I want our life to start, but I just have left a lot of things out about my past,” she said about her long-distance love on the show. “When I get to Tunisia, he deserves for me to be completely honest, but I have no idea what Zied is going to do when he finds out. He could absolutely end this relationship.”

Luckily, everything worked out for couple, because in August 2019, it was confirmed she was legally a single woman. According to divorce documents obtained by In Touch, the Georgia native finalized her divorce on July 9, 2019.

On February 14, 2020, Zied gushed over their blossoming romance in a sentimental and sweet message on Instagram. “You captivated me in courtship and as our lives merged into marriage, you completed my joy,” he wrote. “On Valentine’s Day, and every day, you captivate my heart and complete me. The first time I saw you, I knew we were meant to be.”