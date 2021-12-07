Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan first documented the peaks and pitfalls of their relationship during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and then appeared on season 8 of TLC’s flagship series, 90 Day Fiancé, to give their love a shot. Get an update on the couple, including if they ever got married, split and more!

Are Hazel and Tarik Still Together?

Tarik announced on December 7 that he and the reality starlet split. “Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is [in] another state with people I don’t know,” the Virginia Beach native wrote via his Instagram Story. “She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that [because] she has no choice.”

Tarik Myers/Instagram

That being said, the dad of one asked followers to “leave her alone” and not “attack” or “harass” her amid news of their breakup.

Courtesy Tarik Myers/Instagram

Did Hazel and Tarik Get Married?

In Touch confirmed the couple got married on June 7, 2020, in Petersburg, Virginia, but the pair definitely had some issues to sort through before making it official.

Religious differences and a lack of trust previously put them in a rocky place. It didn’t help that he admitted to reaching out to their former partner, Minty, during season 8. However, after he pulled out all the stops for Hazel’s bachelorette party during an episode in March, fans had confidence they would ultimately become husband and wife.

The couple’s wedding ceremony was officiated by their good friend Angela Watson, according to information In Touch obtained from Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

What Happened Between the Couple on 90 Day?

Hazel opened up on season 8 about being bisexual while still wanting to maintain a relationship with Tarik. “Growing up in the Philippines, I just hide it, but here in America, I am excited about having [a] girlfriend,” she said during a confessional. In a follow-up scene, Tarik and Hazel looked for a third partner on dating apps, and he asked if she wanted a “curvy or petite” woman.

Hazel also navigated coming out to her parents, who are “very serious, born-again Christians.”

Tarik’s brother, Dean, previously spoke out about their relationship and said he believed it was the real deal. “I think he loves her, but the idea of her is what’s pushing it more and more because their culture is so different from here,” Dean said during a 90 Day Fiancé Live aftershow in 2018. “The women there, he likes their morals, or what he’s seen, I don’t know too much about her, so I don’t know if all of that’s there — but he says it is.”

The reality TV couple sparked split speculation in the past. In April, fans were concerned when Hazel shared a video of herself walking along a highway shortly before Tarik unfollowed her on Instagram. However, they refollowed each other and seemingly got their relationship back on track before ultimately parting ways.

How big are reality star salaries? Jason Tartick breaks it down with Us Weekly editors.

