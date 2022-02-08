Amicable exes! 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva shared rare details about her ex-husband, Frank Bollok, and their divorce after her cousin, Shannon Allen, drew a comparison from Frank to Darcey’s fiancé, Georgi Rusev.

“I actually see some similarities between Georgi and your ex-husband,” Shannon said during a scene on the Monday, February 7, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey, 47, agreed as she and Shannon, 47, listed the reasons why they were similar: they are both Eastern European, younger than Darcey, both style their long hair in ponytails, are both avid gym goers and bodybuilders and are around the same height and body type.

“Do you think there’s a chance that what didn’t work out in your first marriage is any of the same things that is maybe like, a tell for you or like a trigger for you?” Shannon asked Darcey, and she also agreed.

She opened up about her ex-husband in her confessional. “I was married for eight years with my ex-husband,” Darcey said. Frank is also the father of Darcey’s daughters, Aniko Bollok, 18, and Aspen Bollok, 15.

“We dated for two years prior. I got married in New York City. It was a beautiful wedding. It was like a fairytale,” she added. “In the beginning of our relationship, we talked about our dreams, our goals, our aspirations and he did some, but lacked a lot of it when it really mattered, lacked the motivation at times financially, to get ahead.”

The former couple were still married when Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, filmed a pilot for their now-defunct 2010 reality show, The Twin Life. At the time, Darcey and Stacey lived in their father Michael Silva‘s house in Connecticut with Darcey’s husband, Frank, Stacey’s husband, Goran Vasic, Darcey and Frank’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Stacey and Goran’s sons, Parker and Mateo. Stacey and Goran got divorced around the same time as Darcey and Frank.

“My husband, Frank, is a new up and coming rapper,” Darcey said in the teaser, and Frank referred to her as his No. 1 fan. “We met in New York, and you know, the rest is history.”

Courtesy of Frank Bollok/Instagram

Later in the teaser, Frank brought cameras along as he produced the Twin Life theme song. When talking to the cameras about his career, Frank added, “If you could do a job that you really love and pay the bills, you found one of the meanings of life right there.”

Darcey moved on and shared her journey to find love on seasons 1-4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with exes Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks, then went on to share her journey with Georgi on seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Darcey and Stacey. Frank has since remarried wife Kristell Mapelli and they welcomed a son together in October 2020.