90 Day Fiance's Darcey and Georgi Split, Call Off 2nd Engagement

Leaving it behind her. 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva revealed she and Georgi Rusev split and have called off their engagement for a second time.

“It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters [Aniko and Aspen],” Darcey, 47, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, February 28, after fans watched Georgi propose again during the season 3 finale of the TLC spinoff Darcey and Stacey.

Darcey first connected with Georgi, a masseuse from Bulgaria, on social media. After forming a connection online, the pair met face-to-face in Miami during Super Bowl weekend and later moved in together when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. He proposed in June of that year, and they announced it by October.

Sadly, their relationship reached a roadblock during season 2 because he contacted her ex 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse Meester and had not been forthcoming about his legally married status to now ex-wife Octavia, leading the couple to call off their engagement. Despite the tension between them, Georgi and Darcey reconciled after a romantic trip to Miami, Florida, during which he got down on a knee again.

Darcey said she had no regrets about getting engaged a second time but was “surprised” at his gesture and was hopeful it was “real and authentic.”

“I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the tell-all was in wintertime,” she shared about what led to their breakup, noting they still have “love” for each other even after parting ways. “So, there had been some time, and communication still wasn’t going well. There [were] a lot of things that just weren’t where they should have been. And I take accountability where I do, but I just felt like for me, I needed to walk away. And once it left my mind, my body followed. And I hit my limit with him.”

As for whether she is open to giving Georgi another chance, she explained, “I want to keep my heart open for the right person. I’ll just get back up.”

“I just [feel] like I deserve much better,” she continued. “He was a great guy, I just want to move on and heal, and I wish him the same.”

Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, told the outlet she hopes Darcey will find her perfect match one day and can find inner fulfillment until then.

“I’ve always wanted whoever Darcey wants to be with, I’m her No. 1 supporter when it comes to her relationships,” she said. “I really want to see her happy.”