’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Tell-All: Mike’s Mom Tried to Stop His Wedding to Natalie, Plus More Shocking Moments

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé brought high drama, so of course, the tell-all is just as juicy! Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi and Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan sat down with host Shaun Robinson to spill all the tea.

On the April 4 episode of discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All, Shaun, 58, shared a preview of the tell-all. In the clip, Amira made it clear what her intentions were for her appearance at the reunion with her ex-fiancé. “I only agreed to do this only if I don’t have to see or talk to Andrew,” Amira, 29, told producers while on a video call from her native country of France.

It seems like Andrew didn’t agree and would prefer her to have her join him on the set in Los Angeles remotely. At one point, he threatened to walk off stage. “I’m just gonna go home. Like, I don’t understand why I am not allowed to simply engage in the conversation. People have had to face really difficult conversations with people who are adversarial to them. I’ve literally come here for the conversation,” Andrew told a producer.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to do, is allow each of you to tell your side of the story with the group, with the same treatment, equally,” a producer told him. “Like, the same treatment equally feels like if we’re both here equally. I’m gonna go home, guys. I’m sorry. This is not acceptable to me and this is unfair,” Andrew responded before getting up from his seat and walking off the set.

While outside, producers tried to convince Andrew to stay and even offered to get Amira back on video call so she could join him onstage virtually. “That’s it, man. Like, I’m not going in there unless me and Amira are on the same stage talking to each other. That’s how it’s gonna go down, or I’m going home,” he told producers. It looks like fans are going to be in for a wild ride!

Keep scrolling below to see the most shocking moments from part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all.