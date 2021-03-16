Spoiler alert! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan are married, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The season 8 couple wed on June 7, 2020, in Petersburg, Virginia, according to Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Tarik and Hazel’s wedding ceremony was officiated by the duo’s good friend, Angela Watson.

Courtesy of Hazel Cagalitan/Instagram

Tarik, 46, and Hazel, 28, were introduced to TLC fans on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2, where they documented their first in-person meeting since connecting online via a dating app. After several months of dating long-distance, Tarik traveled from his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia to Hazel’s native country of the Philippines.

Toward the end of Tarik’s vacation, he popped the question to Hazel and got down on one knee in a romantic beachside proposal — and he even serenaded his bride-to-be with a rap song he wrote especially for her, titled “Far Round the Way Girl.”

The couple continued to share their love story when they returned for 90 Day Fiancé season 8. They had already completed the K-1 visa process, which would allow Hazel to legally enter the United States as the fiancé of an American citizen under the condition they wed within 90 days of her arrival.

On the season premiere, the aspiring rapper and Hazel dropped a big bombshell for fans who have been following their story. Hazel has been open about being bisexual and Tarik planned to support her as she explores her sexuality by adding a girlfriend to their relationship dynamic. Tarik and Hazel were previously involved in a throuple relationship with a woman named Minty, but it didn’t work out because Hazel felt Minty was more interested in being with Tarik than her.

They continued to deal with jealousy issues after Tarik admitted to keeping in contact with their ex-girlfriend against Hazel’s wishes. On top of that, just days before their wedding, Hazel learned Tarik had been getting constant phone calls from another woman with whom he claimed he had a platonic online friendship and it led to an argument between them.

Their wedding officiant, Angela, took Hazel’s side in their fight and provided some much-needed counseling for the pair ahead of their nuptials — which played out in a scene that aired on the Sunday, March 14 episode of the hit reality TV series.

Courtesy Tarik Myers/Instagram

“This is about to be your wife. You need to do whatever it is you need to do to make her emotionally comfortable,” Angela advised Tarik.

Tarik later admitted his conduct “looks bad” despite his intentions and eventually took Angela’s advice.

“This 90 days has not gone how Hazel and I envisioned it. We kinda planned it out and everything just kind of went sideways on us. We’ve been fighting a lot, arguing a lot,” he said in his confessional. “I feel like I disregarded Hazel’s feelings when it came to other women and there’s really no excuse for that so I’ve planned a surprise night just for her tonight.”

Tarik prepared a romantic setting for Hazel in their home complete with candles and rose petals. After apologizing to Hazel and vowing to put her first from now on, they agreed to start over and leave the drama in the past. Hazel accepted Tarik’s apology and he got down on one knee and reproposed to Hazel. Of course, she said yes.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Reporting by Diana Cooper