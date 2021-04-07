No regrets. 90 Day Fiancé star Amira Lollysa is responding to ex Andrew Kenton’s mother Lori Kenton’s claims about their split exclusively to In Touch.

“My conscience and name are clear,” the season 8 newcomer, 28, says after Lori took to Instagram Stories with a message about the TV drama on April 5, reading, “Amira didn’t get on the plane because she was demanding money! Breakup had nothing to do with kids. I was standing right there when it happened.”

Courtesy of Amira Lollysa/Instagram

After Lori went public with her thoughts post-split, Amira tells In Touch that her “heart and intentions towards Andrew were based on love, respect and acceptance.”

Fans may recall that Andrew’s mom also said she wasn’t convinced that Amira actually had a panic attack before boarding her plane to the United States in the March 21 episode. Although they have different points of view on the matter, the France resident says she wants to remain amicable with Andrew, 32, and Lori going forward.

“I still have the strongest desire to show Andrew and his mom respect,” the reality star shares. “Lies, bullying do not stand with my morals. My pains are many. My trauma is real and deep. Feelings of anxiety should never ever be dismissed! Threats should never ever be made to any woman! Today, I choose to stand up for the woman I am.”

Courtesy Andrew Kenton/Instagram; Courtesy AMIRA/Instagram; TLC

90DF viewers saw the couple’s romance fizzle out after Amira completed a two-week quarantine in Serbia so she could enter America amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly before her trip to the U.S., Amira told cameras that Andrew “picked a fight” with her the whole night. She said one of the reasons they were arguing was because of his hopes to have children soon, which she felt some concern over due to their strained relationship.

At the end of it all, Amira opted not to go see Andrew and instead returned home to her native country, marking the first time a couple from the show didn’t make it down the aisle. Now that it’s over for good, Amira says she isn’t looking back.

“I am growing from my traumatic relationship,” she tells In Touch. “I am encouraging any women who feel threatened or bullied to believe in themselves. I wish to Andrew and his mom nothing but peace. I have no interest in participating in a mudslinging match and wish to move on with my life, without feeling scared anymore.”