New year, new 90 Day Fiancé holiday celebrations! Reality stars from TLC’s hit TV show are saying, “Good-bye,” to 2022 and saying, “Hello,” to 2023. Just like most people across the world, fan favorite cast members are looking forward to the new year and are celebrating with their friends, families and loved ones. Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, Tiffany Franco, Veronica Rodriguez, Molly Hopkins, Yve Arellano, Larissa Dos Santos Lima and more stars reveal how they’re going to be ringing in New Year’s Eve 2023 exclusively to In Touch.

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé, which is the flagship show of the franchise, consist of couples made up of one American and one foreigner who are in long-distance relationships and have either completed or is close to completing the K-1 visa process — which allows the fiancé or fiancée of an American citizen to legally enter the United States. Once the foreigner arrives in the America, the couple must get married within 90 days. After the wedding takes place, the foreigner is then eligible for a green card. If the couple does not wed within the 90-day time frame, the foreigner must return to their country of origin.

Since the 90 Day Fiancé series premiere in 2014, the franchise has launched other spinoffs which include 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (for couples who are already married to continue to share their journeys), 90 Day: The Single Life (for former 90 Day Fiancé stars who are split or divorced to try to find love again ) and the newest addition to the franchise, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise — where all couples have the common theme of Americans who fell in love with partners from the Caribbean.

For some foreigners, this will mark the first time they are celebrating New Year’s Eve in the U.S. with their American spouses. Because of the blending of cultures, most of their celebrations with include traditions from both the United States and from their country origin in a festive crossover. But most of the American holiday traditions actually originated in other countries.

‘Perhaps the most widely-observed New Year’s Eve tradition is sharing a kiss with a special someone right after the clock strikes midnight. The New Year’s Eve kiss hails from Germany, and Germans carried on the tradition when they immigrated to the United States in the 1800s, according to USA Today. By the 1900s, a kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve was practiced nationwide and still is today.

So which 90 Day Fiancé stars are sharing kisses with their spouses or partners at midnight on January 1, 2023? Keep scrolling below to find out how your favorite cast members are celebrating New Year’s Eve!