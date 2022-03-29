Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Amber Graney and Daniel Salazar still together? The couple made their debut on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story and they continued to share their journey on the TLC and discovery+ series 90 Day Diaries. Keep scrolling below for an update on the couple.

Amber, 30, and Daniel, 23, made their debut on the franchise in 2021. Amber is from Seminole, Florida, and Daniel is originally from Venezuela but lived in Jaco, Costa Rica. They met in Costa Rica when Amber was traveling in the country with a friend. Daniel and his roommate went up to Amber and her friend at a bar, and their chemistry was so intense that they hooked up that night.

“As I continued to travel, he contacted me every single day and the last trip I made to Costa Rica, I got engaged,” she said in her confessional, showing off a modest silver band. She documented her last trip to Costa Rica on the show, so she could help Daniel prepare for his K-1 visa interview.

By the time they returned for Diaries, Daniel’s visa had been approved. They filmed his arrival in America from Costa Rica as he and Amber began the 90-day journey leading up to the altar. Their modest wedding ceremony played out on the Monday, March 28 episode. In Touch can confirm Amber and Daniel tied the knot on August 3, 2021.

One day before their nuptials aired on TV, Amber took to Instagram to reflect on the stress of her K-1 visa journey with her husband and their rush to plan a wedding on just a $1,000 budget. “I think at some point in our lives we all think about our fairytale wedding,” the blonde beauty captioned a photo of her trying on a wedding dress in a store. “Since I was a child I knew my colors, flowers, and dress. I had always dreamt of my Prince Charming and how we would have our happy ending. Little did I know, my dream would become somewhat of a nightmare.”

“I never planned on having a wedding within 90 days. I never imagined marrying someone from another country, culture, yet alone language. I never thought my path to marriage was going to be so challenging. I didn’t realize my wedding date would rely on paperwork and a government decision,” she continued. “This may not be the dress I wore in my wedding, but it’s not about a dress, it’s about little moments. I realized my dreams had to be put on hold Bc our situation was bigger than my fairytale, OUR REALITY was more important. Our nuptials are not traditional and our wedding is nothing I dreamt of, yet it was none the less perfect. It was OUR kind of perfect.”

Even though they did not have their dream wedding, it seems the couple is still together and going strong. In March 2021, Daniel took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of him and his wife as they enjoyed a day on the beach with the caption, “Living our best life ❤️.”