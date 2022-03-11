Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood only appeared on season 5 of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days before she was fired from the series. The couple had been friends before sparking a romance between them, a transition that cameras captured on the show. Caleb and Alina stopped talking for 13 years and ultimately reconnected after they matched on a dating app. Find out what led to her departure and get an update on both reality stars, here.

Why Are Alina and Caleb Not on 90 Day Fiancé Anymore?

In January 2022, TLC confirmed they fired Kozhevnikova and would no longer be shooting her story.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network’s statement to Us Weekly read after older posts showed Kozhevnikov using the N-word and other offensive language. “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell-All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

In one of the since-deleted posts on Kozhevnikova’s Instagram page from years past, she allegedly used the N-word in the caption of a photo of herself dressed as a male character. It is unclear when the original post was shared. Kozhevnikova was also under fire for allegedly sharing a post via Facebook in 2017 featuring her dressed up in traditional Indian attire. “Got married today. Became a 134th wife! [heart eyes emoji],” the caption allegedly read.

Courtesy Caleb Greenwood/Instagram

What Did Alina Kozhevnikova Say In Response?

The former reality star shared a heartfelt YouTube video of herself addressing the scandal on February 8, 2022, telling fans she is “extremely sorry” for the offensive language she used in her posts and had learned a valuable lesson in the process that she planned to take with her going forward.

“I’m not looking for empathy or to make excuses,” she continued in the video titled “Taking Responsibility for My Actions.” Kozhevnikova added, “I’m still working on being better. I really am open for some constructive criticism … Mistakes are a part of it.”

90 Day Fiancé/YouTube

Are They Still Together?

Greenwood explained why their romance ultimately fizzled out on the show during a heart-to-heart with producers, admitting that he didn’t envision a future with her. “I deeply care about Alina, so it really tears me apart to see her like this. I wish she could see that I’ve been trying, that I put in all this effort,” he said. “But at this point, I can’t commit to Alina.”

In response, Kozhevnikova was surprised, but accepted his stance on the matter. “Coming to Turkey was a big risk and I knew that this outcome was very possible,” she said. “But I just really hoped for something different. Something better.”

Is Alina Kozhevnikova Still on Social Media?

Kozhevnikova has been sharing new photos while out and about with her friends post-split.