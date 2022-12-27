90 Day Fiancé stars Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield are getting a “fresh start” as they move into a new house nearly one year after they got back together following a brief break in their marriage, the mom of one exclusively tells In Touch in a video interview.



“It’s the perfect place to actually … start again,” Paola, 35, says of their new Orlando, Florida four-bedroom home. “I already decorated Axel’s room. I have my little office, which is with my sewing equipment because I also do sewing — I sew my own [wrestling] gear.”

The season 1 couple is excited about their new digs. In addition to the multiple bedrooms, the home features a jacuzzi, pool and a huge dining room.

The move is a major upgrade for the season 1 couple, after they previously lived in an RV for nearly two years. Unfortunately, RV life took a toll on their relationship, and it was part of the reason why Russ, 35, and Paola spent some time apart. In Touch confirmed the couple was “on a break” in August 2021.

“During this pandemic, it’s hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7,” Dominique Enchinton, Paola’s manager and owner of Dominion Talent House, told In Touch at the time. She also noted that the couple’s decision to move into an RV made things harder since they were in such closer quarters together.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Fortunately, their break was short-lived. The Oklahoma native and Paola were back together by that October and celebrated the 2021 holidays with their 3-year-old son, Axel.

While Paola and Russ are thrilled to have more space, this new house is not going to be their forever home. The professional wrestler exclusively tells In Touch that they are going to be living in their new place as they build their own custom dream house on land the Colombia native purchased herself.

“It’s a project that I wanted to do for so long and [Russ] [is] supporting me 100%,” she says of her investment. “Of course, it’s ours, but it’s like when we have [a] project, you don’t have to always do it with your spouse. You have your own goals, you have your own thing.”

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Fans first met Paola and her husband back in the series premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, which debuted on TLC in January 2014. Viewers watched as the brunette beauty left her life in Colombia to assimilate into Russ’ small-town lifestyle in Oklahoma. They wed in October 2013 before welcoming their first son, Axel, in January 2019.

After initially living in Oklahoma near Russ’ family, the pair relocated to Miami before settling into their new hometown. While the couple is living in their new space while they construct their “dream house,” the change has benefits for all members of the family — including their son who’s “super excited in his own bedroom.”

With Axel in his own bedroom for the first time “since he was little,” Paola reveals, “I think last night, for the first time, we actually got to enjoy a couple moment.”

“[Russ was] like, ‘Oh, this feels good. Like, this gonna help. This is definitely gonna help,'” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum gushes about how their new house has had a positive impact on their marriage.

As for their RV, Paola explains they plan on keeping it as their future “travel home.”

“I don’t think I wanna sell it,” she goes on. “I’m happy with it and … it’s an investment that eventually will work for something.”