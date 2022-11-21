90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween left behind her life in the islands to marry now-husband, Bilal Hazziez, during season 9 of the flagship series — however, she didn’t need to. The TLC alum is a business owner in her own right and only plans to expand her business! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Shaeeda’s job, how she earns a living and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Shaeeda Sween’s Job?

According to her Instagram bio, Shaeeda considers herself one of the “top hijabi flexibility instructors worldwide” and prior to her reality TV run, ran her own established yoga business in Trinidad before relocating to the United States for love.

“I had a successful yoga studio before I closed it down to move here,” the TLC star shared during the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. “I miss teaching. I miss my students.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alum revealed her love for yoga ignited following a heartbreak and she learned to grow her business through “trial and error.”

“It took me over 2 years to reap the benefits of my yoga. The struggle was real,” the reality TV personality shared with VoyageKC in an interview. “So many days of empty classes outside in the park and at the studio. Financially it was a struggle as well as finding clients to commit to my class.”

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Shaeeda Sween Make a Living?

Shaeeda and her husband receive a check for appearing on the TLC series. Though it’s one of the network’s hottest franchises, the stars reportedly make about $1,000 to $1,500 an episode.

Apart from their reality TV fame, Shaeeda makes a profit by sending fans personalized videos on Cameo. The Trinidad native also earns a living by social media influencing, often partnering up with various fashion and wellness brands.

Shaeeda Added a Stipulation to Her and Bilal’s Prenuptial Agreement

Before committing to her marriage to the Kansas City native, in their prenuptial agreement, Shaeeda added a stipulation that Bilal was required to assist her in starting her business in Missouri.

Prior to gaining employment eligibility in the United States, Shaeeda offered free online classes to her followers back home. Now that she is legally allowed to earn money in the U.S. with the arrival of her employment card, the reality TV personality is ready for Bilal to make good on his promise and help her lease a studio.