90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins is “not concerned with any negativity” amid news of her “fallout” with former best friend and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk costar, Cynthia Decker, her rep exclusively tells In Touch.

“Molly is focused on doing her right now and doesn’t have the energy or time to discuss the fallout with Cynthia,” Molly’s rep, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, exclusively tells In Touch in a statement. “She is immersed in her business and charity work and wants to remain centered on her goals. This Christmas she has put her whole heart and energy into helping 12 families, most of which are battling cancer, to help give them a wonderful Christmas.”

The statement continues, “She is not interested in speaking ill about anyone. Molly knows who she is and what’s in her heart. She is concentrating on the positive and all the amazing things the future holds.”

Molly, 47, and Cynthia’s relationship dates back prior to their time on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The pair are also cofounders of their business, LiviRae Lingerie, which they started in 2006 to help all women of all sizes.

Cynthia, 51, was the one who suggested Molly sign up for the TLC reality TV show after Molly met her ex-husband Luis Mendez during a girl’s trip in the Dominican Republic. Molly and Luis, 32, made their debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, in which Cynthia played a supporting role. Unfortunately, Molly and Luis’ split was documented on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. The international couple filed for divorce in January 2018 and it was finalized five months later.

Molly and Cynthia returned to the franchise on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk in November 2019, where they became known for their laughable commentary. However, fans sensed an issue between the besties when Molly began to appear on the spinoff with boyfriend Kelly Brown — whom she met on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in February 2021 — instead of her usual BFF.

Cynthia confirmed she and Molly were no longer on good terms after TLC viewers flooded the comment section of a November 2022 Instagram post, asking why she was no longer on the TLC series.

“Molly and I are no longer friends,” Cynthia replied. “I will not be back on Pillow Talk. I wish I had a different answer for you.”

While Cynthia still lists herself as an owner and cofounder of LiviRae Lingerie on her Instagram bio, the business’s official social media page seemingly addressed the rumors regarding Cynthia and Molly’s friendship due to a “recent circulation of misinformation.”

“Livi Rae Lingerie is undergoing several structural changes, as do many businesses,” the statement read from the company’s official Instagram page in December 2022. “Please note regardless of internal changes, we are still very much in business and our doors are open and we are operating as normal.”

The message continued, “It’s been an absolute pleasure and one of my biggest blessings running Livi Rae Lingerie for ongoing 15+ years now and this journey is NOT coming to an end as there are still so many we wish to serve. Will love always, Molly Hopkins.”