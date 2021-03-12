Getting serious! Molly Hopkins had a heart-to-heart conversation with new boyfriend Kelly before introducing him to her daughter Kensley in a sneak peek clip from the upcoming Sunday, March 14, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The LiviRae Lingerie owner pointed out that her cop beau had FaceTimed with Kensley before and chatted with her on a daily basis. “They have built that rapport with each other. When you just have a conversation with Kensley, it’s very hard to understand that she actually has a disability,” Molly said in People’s teaser video.

Discovery+

Molly, 45, wanted their in-person interaction to go well, so she decided to brief Kelly during breakfast about what to expect before Kensley’s arrival.

“When you have a child that has a fragmented chromosome and approaches life in a different way, and you’re in a new relationship and it’s time for them to meet your kid, you have to have the conversation to really let your partner understand your kid,” the bra connoisseur said in a solo confessional.

Molly gushed over her 10-year-old’s shining attributes to Kelly and explained to the Brooklyn, New York City, native that he may not even notice she has special needs. “She’s brilliant,” the TLC star said. “When she’s talking to me when I’m upset, her reasoning and logic is so smart. She has normal conversations with you, she uses big words in the right context, but she can’t tie her shoes.”

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram; TLC

The TV personality added that Kensley does best in stress-free environments and, from time to time, she doesn’t like to be touched. “It’s not easy, this is part of my crazy world,” Molly, who is also mom to 21-year-old daughter Olivia, continued. “She’s going to come today, and everything may be just fine, but you never know when something might happen.”

Molly has been enjoying her new romance with Kelly nearly three years after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Luis Mendez, in May 2018. Luis confirmed to In Touch exclusively that he got remarried in September of that year.

90 Day: The Single Life airs new episodes on Sundays via Discovery+.