On the mend. 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus and shared an update on how she’s feeling after she got extremely candid about her mental health struggles.

“Thank you for everyone that [sent] me a message, followers and people I already DM back [and] forth on my Instagram,” Larissa, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, April 23. She went on to reveal that her ex-mother-in-law, Debbie Johnson, and Vanessa Guerra — who is the rumored fiancée of her ex-husband, Colt Johson — also reached out to her after she posted a series of concerning messages on Instagram one day prior.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

The Brazilian beauty continued, “Mental health awareness is necessary and I hope in the future, I can open up clearly about my struggle. And if you are depressed and thinking that [this] is the end, don’t feel ashamed. Scream for help, talk to someone but don’t give up.” She also included information for the mental health awareness hotline for followers who may also be facing similar struggles.

It seems the South American native received an outpouring of love and support from fans, friends and followers after she opened up about how she’s been feeling following a series of stressful life events on Thursday, April 22. As In Touch previously reported, Larissa was fired from TLC, arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE], and moved from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs with on-again, off-again boyfriend Eric Nichols within the same week in September 2020.

“When I was arrested by ICE, I didn’t [expect this] (obviously) but now I’m dying every day because I don’t have my passport. I can’t fly. I am stuck in Colorado Springs [with] cold, gray [skies]. I don’t step out of the bed or outside. I even can’t say goodbye to my family because I can’t live in the U.S.A.”

She added that there’s only so much “someone can take” after experiencing an “avalanche of events” within the last seven months, and revealed she is unhappy living in Colorado Springs and feels as though she is “stuck.”

“I just wish [I had] my life back!! [I’m] never gonna wake up and see the sun again,” she continued. “[I’m] utterly disappointed. [I] utterly regret.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).