From scorching summers to chilly winters! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima announced she and boyfriend Eric Nichols purchased a home in Colorado Springs, confirming they will be packing up and moving out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Happily Ever After? personality, 34, took to Instagram with a photo including their realtor after she and Eric signed the paperwork and made it official. “House closed today! We are moving and ready,” she wrote on Friday, September 18.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa has been living in Sin City ever since she moved there to be with ex-husband, Colt Johnson, when they married in 2018. The exes finalized their divorce in April 2019 and she is now looking forward to a fresh start in a new city with her new man.

“Vegas was my home for almost two years, but now [it] is time for a new [beginning] in a different state,” the Brazilian bombshell wrote in an update back in July, adding, “I still love Las Vegas and will miss all my friends, partners and pools.” The season 5 star was most excited about leaving her “past buried in the desert sands” to venture out in uncharted territory with her beau.

Larissa and Eric have been going strong ever since they rekindled their romance, which she announced in March. In recent episodes of the spinoff, she unveiled her revenge body after undergoing five cosmetic surgery procedures.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa had a nose job and boob job in February and liposuction, a tummy tuck and a fat transfer in August, all of which were done by Dr. Lane Smith at Smith Plastic Surgery. “The reason that I did it because as you know, I have a family in Brazil, I have a boyfriend who is 28-years-old and I am exposed daily on social media,” Larissa told Life & Style.

“People have haters but the lovers, they ask you what procedures you use, what clothes that [you have] on. So, I want to look good for myself and to make money to send to Brazil and to make a living here.”

The TV personality even dished about their relationship and shared if they are hoping to tie the knot. “We have plans to marry one day but not now,” she said. “Now we want to make money together, we want to buy a house, we want to achieve a lot.”

They’re making it happen one step at a time!