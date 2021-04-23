Larissa Dos Santos Lima Says She Wishes She Could ‘Get Her Life Back’ After Firing: ‘Utter Regret’

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima opened up about the difficult “avalanche of events” that have gone on in her life following her exit from the TLC franchise.

Larissa vented how upsetting it is not to have her passport following her arrest by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] in September 2020. The 34-year-old said she has been “stuck” in Colorado Springs after relocating there with boyfriend Eric Nichols from Las Vegas, Nevada, that same month.

In a series of new posts shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 22, the former TV star revealed she can’t go back to Brazil nor fly outside of Colorado for the time being. “I believed in promises. Living in a state [that is] cold, gray and farm style,” she shared ahead of her court date. “Giving, giving, giving, giving,” Larissa added. “I was [trying] to pretend and say I love [it] here, but [it] is a big LIE.”

Larissa admitted she wished she had her “life back” or had the option to return to Brazil. “People promise me things and they now act like nothing,” she shared. “I wasted my time … and I can’t take [it] BACK. Utterly disappointed. Utter regret.”

The reality star previously said she was considering self-deporting back to her native country in a YouTube video shared on April 6. However, Larissa also pondered over whether she should wait to see if the judge tells her she “has to leave.”

Several months before that update, Larissa broke the news that TLC fired her after her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” she wrote in September, adding, “I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

Scroll down to get the latest updates on Larissa’s life after 90 Day Fiancé.