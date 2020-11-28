No bad blood! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima reacted to news of ex-husband Colt Johnson‘s recent engagement to his girlfriend, Vanessa Guerra.

“Congratulations to my ex [clapper board emoji] [folded hands emoji],” Larissa wrote in a repost of a photo snapped of Colt and Vanessa’s proposal, which was shared by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on Thursday, November 26. Larissa, 34, added stickers of a diamond engagement ring and two champagne flutes clinking.

In the photo, Colt, 35, could be seen down on one knee in front of Vanessa, who had her back to the camera. The couple stood on a pier, several feet away from a person holding what seemed to be a boom microphone and sound equipment. The image sparked rumors that Colt and Vanessa may be currently filming for an upcoming season 90 Day Fiancé.

The Las Vegas residents seem to have been dating ever since Colt split from ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline. The former couple shared their love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 after meeting online. Throughout Colt’s relationship with Jess, 26, the Brazilian beauty was suspicious of Vanessa’s relationship with Colt. While he told her Vanessa was just a platonic friend, he later admitted in a confessional that he had previously hooked up with Vanessa.

Vanessa was the reason a blowout fight broke out between Colt and Jess during their trip to Brazil to visit Jess’ family. Jess was livid when she found out Vanessa was staying at the home Colt shares in Las Vegas with his mother, Debbie Johnson, to care for their cats. She also learned Vanessa and Colt talked “every day” via text even though he had told Jess he cut off communication with her. Jess confronted Colt during an explosive scene and even threw two of her shoes at him during the altercation.

Colt briefly reconciled things with Jess, but they split shortly after the redhead returned to the United States. He later admitted that he cheated on Jess with Vanessa before their breakup.

Vanessa made an appearance during the season 5 tell-all, where Jess and Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa, both confronted her. Larissa revealed she learned about Vanessa when she was still married to Colt because she found out Vanessa had gifted Colt a Groupon to a massage for Christmas before their divorce.

Larissa and Colt documented their journey down the aisle on 90 Day Fiancé season 6 and the end of their marriage on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 4. They split and Colt filed for divorce in January 2019 after only seven months of marriage. It was finalized that April.