Mulling over her options. 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed she is considering “self-deporting” back to her native country of Brazil following her arrest by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE].

The former TLC personality shared a new YouTube video detailing her plans for the future on Tuesday, April 6. Larissa, 34, said she recently got two letters in the mail: one from her immigration court, and another asking her to check-in with ICE.

“I’m still debating if I should self-deport or wait and see if the judge tells me if I have to leave,” she explained ahead of her court date. Larissa said she discussed her thoughts with on-again boyfriend Eric Nichols and is ultimately open to whatever happens.

As In Touch previously reported, the TV personality was taken into ICE custody in September 2020 as she and Eric were preparing to move from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Colorado Springs. After being detained, Larissa was released hours later.

“I’ve been thinking a lot with Eric … We really want to go visit other countries,” the content creator shared about the perks of relocating at this point in time, adding, “We really want to spend time with my family, my kids in Brazil. I’m really looking forward to something new happening.”

Even though she recently purchased an apartment, Larissa said she would be OK with selling it because she wants to embrace the changes coming her way. Because she supplemented her 90 Day Fiancé earnings with revenue from her OnlyFans account, the former reality star is confident she will have more than enough money to live on wherever she resides since she can work from anywhere.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa was fired from the franchise in September, following her appearance on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” she shared in a statement following her webcam show with the streaming platform. “I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

Larissa has since sparked engagement rumors with Eric by sharing several photos of her trying on wedding dresses in late March.