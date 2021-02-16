90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle shut down a misconception about his relationship with wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) when a troll claimed she appeared to be “trapped” and “miserable” following their marital drama.

The new father of two, 37, faced criticism after sharing a video about their plans to incorporate dance moves into their Cameos on Monday, February 15.

When one social media user suggested that Karine, 25, did not look pleased in the clip, Paul took to the comments section of his Instagram post to set the record straight.

“She lives surrounded by her family in Brazil. All my family is in the USA. How is she trapped?” the Happily Ever After? personality replied about their relocation, which took place in October 2020. “[Karine] tells me daily she misses [Kentucky]. She is stuck her[e] because [the] embassy is closed, and her green card was stolen.”

Paul continued clearing the air about their on-again romance by shutting down another person claiming he is “too controlling” of the Manaus native. “We live surrounded by her family. They help us a lot with the kids and around the house. Karine does what she wants when she wants,” he responded.

Karine gave birth to their second child, Ethan, on February 5. While they are very much together now, the duo was veering toward a split in July 2020. After the cops were called to their home in Kentucky twice, Paul and Karine obtained temporary restraining orders against each other. In Touch confirmed they were dropped in September. In another show of faith, they canceled their custody hearing for 23-month-old son Pierre, whom they welcomed into the world in March 2019.

The reality couple tied the knot in November 2017 and became a regular fixture on the TLC franchise, originally appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Karine and Paul made a comeback for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and shared their peaks and pitfalls in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In November 2020, Paul squashed speculation they were fired or reprimanded by TLC post-relationship drama and hinted at their eventual return to the small screen. The TV personality later showed public support to Karine’s plan to pursue a new career in cosmetology amid their time away from the spinoff.

“This new series I am producing will be documenting her journey along the way as she meets new friends to help her accomplish her dream,” he said in December. “I have not seen her this happy in a long time.”