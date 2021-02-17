Karine Staehle (née Martins) was only at the start of her relationship with husband Paul Staehle when she was introduced to fans on season 1 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Nowadays, she is a mom of two and fans are wowed by her transformation.

The long-distance couple put their hearts on the line while filming the reality series in 2017, having to overcome cultural differences and more. Paul ventured all of the way from his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, to her native country of Brazil with the hopes of their romance working out in the long run.

“I haven’t had the best of luck in my past relationships here locally … A lot of negative, chaotic things. Being burned that many times definitely affects anybody,” Paul said about what inspired him to look for love online. “I went through several different dating apps and I started gravitating more toward one that actually focused more on Latin dating because the majority of the population there has very good, strong family values. I’ve been talking to someone online. Her name is Karine.”

The duo hit it off and got married in November 2017. Paul and Karine documented their heartbreaking miscarriage during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but later shared the exciting news of their rainbow baby during the tell-all.

When their first son, Pierre, arrived in March 2019, it was a joyous time for the pair. “I’m very happy, very excited,” Paul told Us Weekly. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged,” the doting daddy gushed.

Since then, Paul and Karine’s relationship had many ups and downs. Fortunately, the couple got past their marital drama in July 2020 and they are now the proud parents of two boys. The TV personalities announced the arrival of their second son, Ethan, on February 5, 2021.

