90 Day Fiancé stars Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs poked fun at life on his family farm in a new video they uploaded after his parents, Ron and Betty, revealed they would like the couple to move back or closer to their home.

In the playful clip shared by the TLC couple on Sunday, August 22, Julia, 27, and Brandon, 26, look in the camera and sneeze, transporting them right to the feeding area for their goats.

Julia had a horrified facial expression and continued to try to sneeze to get back in the comfort of their new Richmond apartment, but it didn‘t work. Brandon then jokingly put his face mask on after seeing her various unsuccessful attempts.

“Go back!!” she captioned her Instagram post with sniffling and laughing emojis.

During part 1 of the Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all, Ron and Betty said they would gladly help Brandon and Julia with the down payment of that home if it would allow the newlyweds to move closer to them and the farm.

“I mean, we’re not getting any younger and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” Betty said during the reunion special, which aired on August 15. “He’s had a few health issues; this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

Courtesy of Brandon Gibbs/Instagram

Ron said he felt good over all, and was confident that he would eventually make a “full recovery.” To be fair, Brandon said he understood where they were coming from, later admitting, “Yeah, I mean the farm’s a lot to take care of.”

Julia, for her part, was entirely against the idea of moving back to the area when asked if she would reconsider by host Shaun Robinson, replying, “No, I mean like this is not [going to] happen. I don’t want [to talk] about [it]. I don’t want [to] give attention for this because it’s not [going to] happen.”

Since then, fans wonder if she may have changed her mind after Julia teased on Tuesday, August 24, that they have “big plans” to share in the “near future!”