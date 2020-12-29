They’re back, honey! RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 premieres Friday, January 1, at 8/7c on VH1 and the queens are spilling on some of the funniest behind-the-scenes moments ahead of the episode. Olivia Lux, Tamisha Iman, Gottmik, Rosé, Tina Burner, Symone, Kandy Muse, Utica Queen, Kahmora Hall, Elliott with 2 T’s, Joey Jay, Denali and Lala Ri revealed exclusively to In Touch what it was like quarantining before the show, the absurd things they saw from their hotel rooms, and so much more.

Every queen’s funniest moment is different, but for Gottmik, it’s all about the moment they’re done performing. “My favorite part is a part of the show that I never even noticed happened, but that one part that’s like literally 0.5 seconds of everyone de-dragging that you see, that is the funnest time of my life,” she explained. “It’s like the only release — we’ve been working for 3,000 hours, like get me out of this wig. I have never laughed harder in my life ever.”

VH1

Tina Burner’s favorite moment happened when the girls tried to find specific camera crew members on social media. “I think the funniest moment is, after the fact when we had finished filming, trying to find anyone we saw on production online,” she said. “Because half of their face was covered the whole time [with their mask] and we wanted to see what people looked like.”

Check out the video above to see each queen’s funniest memory so far from season 13.