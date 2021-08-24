90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina teased that she and husband Brandon Gibbs have “big plans for the near future” days after he gave a health update on his father, Ron Gibbs.

“The second season of our history has ended, and you understand how quickly time flies,” Julia, 26, captioned a photo from their wedding on Monday, August 23, revealing they would be sharing their next steps with fans very “soon.”

Courtesy of juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

“We are not perfect, we are who we are, we are real, never try to play the role of another person,” the Russia native added, before shutting down naysayers. “We send vibrations [of] love, but for those who write nasty things, we send pig poop.”

Fans are speculating about what Julia and Brandon, 27, have in store, with some theorizing the couple may be moving closer to his parents’ Virginia farm after getting their own apartment during season 6 of the spinoff.

Last week, the TLC personality shared a snap with his wife, father Ron and mother Betty Gibbs enjoying a family outing at the Flying Squirrels Stadium. “Thank you all for worrying about my dad, we appreciate it!” Brandon wrote. “He is doing OK, but he doesn’t want to talk about it and we will not either.”

90 Day Fiancé viewers have been sending well-wishes to the Gibbs family after Ron opened up about his mystery illness during part 1 of the season 6 tell-all, which aired on August 15.

“We don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves, and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” Betty said about their duties on the farm. “He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments,” she added about her husband.

Courtesy Brandon Gibbs/Instagram; Cameron Karsten Photography/TLC

Ron appeared to have a positive demeanor about it all, explaining, “I’m a pretty strong guy, I’m doing some different medications and things like that to get over it,” he went on. “I expect to have a complete, full recovery, and that’s just me.”

During the segment, Ron and Betty also mentioned there was a house for sale right next door to the farm that could be a good fit for Brandon and Julia.

Even though Julia adamantly refused at the time, fans are wondering if she had a change of heart after hearing about their “big plans!”