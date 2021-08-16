What’s wrong with Brandon Gibbs‘ dad? Ron Gibbs revealed he’s in the midst of a health battle with a mystery illness on part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all.

During Brandon’s segment with wife Julia Trubkina, his parents, Ron and mom Betty Gibbs, joined them via video call. While discussing Brandon and Julia’s move from Brandon’s family farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia, to an apartment about 40 minutes away in Richmond, Virginia, Ron and Betty revealed that there was a house for sale next door to the farm. Ron and Betty said that they would help Brandon and Julia financially with the down payment for the home if that meant their son and daughter-in-law could move closer — which Julia, 26, adamantly refused.

“I mean, we’re not getting any younger and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” Betty said on the Sunday, August 15 episode. “He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

Ron explained, “I’ve had a few health issues that I’m working with right now. I’m a pretty strong guy, I’m doing some different medications and things like that to get over it. I expect to have a complete, full recovery and that’s just me.”

“And that’s his great attitude, I will say that it’s not over yet,” Betty added.

Host Shaun Robinson asked Brandon, 27, for his reaction. “It’s difficult to talk about,” Brandon said, trying to hold back tears. “But yeah, there’s some health issues there that I don’t want to go into. He didn’t want to talk about it, I don’t want to go into it.”

Shaun, 59, asked if his dad’s health scare is one of the reasons he wants to move closer to parents. “Yeah I mean the farm’s a lot to take care of,” Brandon replied.

When Shaun asked Julia what her reaction would be if Brandon insisted that they either move back to the farm or into the house next door, the Russia native responded, “No, I mean like this is not [going to] happen. I don’t want [to talk] about [it]. I don’t want [to] give attention for this because it’s not [going to] happen. I don’t want we come back same life what we live before [sic]. I’m like farm life, but I don’t want like have a bunch of animals and …”

“You wouldn’t,” Brandon interrupted. Shaun then asked Betty and Ron if they felt their daughter-in-law was being “insensitive.”

“Well, you know, I think that family is the most important thing in the whole wide world,” Ron said. “Some families fight with each other from time to time, but when the reality checks [in], they’re still a family and they still love each other and they pull together. That’s what family’s all about.”