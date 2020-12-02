Courtesy of juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

While season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé will include a lot of familiar faces, viewers will also have the pleasure of meeting some newbies. Enter: Brandon and Julia. Audiences will definitely see the young lovebirds face some challenges, namely from Brandon’s conservative parents. To learn more about the couple, keep reading!

Brandon and Julia met online:

According to TLC, Brandon, 27, and Julia, 26, were first introduced virtually. Brandon’s friend met the Russia native while she was go-go dancing at a club and decided to FaceTime him so the two could meet.

Brandon proposed to Julia overseas:

After only knowing each other for five months — and meeting once in person — the Virginia native popped the question to Julia in Iceland.

Courtesy of juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Brandon and Julia live with his parents:

Due to spending quite a bit of money on their relationship, Brandon and Julia opted to live on his parents’ farm in Virginia. While they’re no doubt excited that their son met someone, Julia will have to abide by their rules — i.e. pitching in with chores and respecting a more conservative lifestyle.

During a season 8 teaser, Brandon’s mother voiced some concerns about Julia’s former profession. “People here are going to [see] something like a stripper,” she quipped.

Based on the trailer, it appears as though Brandon’s tight-knit relationship with his parents is going to create a rift between him and Julia. “I’m very close with my parents,” he explained. “My mom can be a little controlling.”

At one point during the clip, the camera pans to Brandon’s mother and she asks, “Just wondering … do you know if she’s on birth control, by chance?” Naturally, 90 Day Fiancé fans had a lot to say about that.

“He should be on I Love a Mama’s Boy,” one user wrote on Instagram, referring to a separate TLC program wherein women find their relationships being threatened by their boyfriend or fiancé’s mother.

“His parents are A LOT,” added another person, while a third wrote, “This is going to be messy.”

Be sure to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.