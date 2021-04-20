’90 Day Fiance’ Star Amira Lollysa Confirms She Has a New Man — Get to Know Rumored Boyfriend Camel Ventura

New man, who dis? 90 Day Fiancé star Amira Lollysa announced she has a new boyfriend seven months after her split from ex Andrew Kenton during part 2 of the season 8 tell-all on Sunday, April 18.

“So, actually, it took a lot of time for me to go back to dating,” Amira, 29, told host Shaun Robinson during her segment. “I was really heartbroken but now I’m finally happy again and I’m in love with someone.”

Shaun, 58, asked Amira who her new love is and she coyly responded, “I think this man is the love of my life, I think he’s my Mr. Right.”

While Amira gushed about her new boyfriend, her 90 Day Fiancé season 8 costars chimed in and asked her where her man is from. “He’s from the U.S.,” she said.

The French beauty did not reveal her love’s identity on the episode, but according to rumors, she is dating Camel Ventura, a visual graphics artist and DJ from California — the same state as her ex-fiancée, Andrew.

While it’s unclear how Amira and Camel met, it appears they communicate through technology and social media. Amira has not shared any photos of Camel on her Instagram page, but they follow each other and she’s “liked” several of his posts.

As for Camel, he has been more public with their rumored romance. He has shared several screenshots of his FaceTime chats with Amira on his Instagram Stories. He first posted a photo of Amira in January, and he shared several posts celebrating Valentine’s Day and Amira’s birthday in February.

It appears Camel and Amira are in a long-distance relationship as she seems to still be based in France while Camel is in the United States.

This marks Amira’s first relationship since her breakup from Andrew, 32, in July 2020 after nearly two years together. The former couple documented their journey on season 8 of the hit TLC reality TV series. After meeting on an international dating site and dating long-distance, Andrew and Amira met in person for the first time in Las Vegas. Three days into their trip, he proposed and they quickly began the K-1 visa process, which allows the fiancée or fiancé of an American citizen to legally enter the states under the condition the couple weds within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival.

Amira’s visa was approved days before the global coronavirus pandemic reached a peak in March 2020. The U.S. set a travel ban and closed its borders, which left the former pair scrambling to find a way to get Amira into the country before her visa expired that August. First, Amira traveled to Mexico where she planned to quarantine before entering the U.S. at the border, but she was detained for three days by Mexican authorities and then deported to France.

Several weeks later, she traveled to Serbia, self-quarantined for 14 days and planned to fly to the U.S. from there, but the couple got into a blowout fight the night before her flight. Andrew and Amira broke up shortly after she refused to get on the plane.