What happened to Amira Lollysa on 90 Day Fiancé? The TLC star was detained in Mexico after she traveled from France in the hopes to enter the United States with fiancé Andrew Kenton on U.S.-issued K-1 visa. But was Amira released? Keep scrolling below to find out where she is now.

Andrew, 32, and Amira, 28, met online and got engaged during their first in-person meeting in Las Vegas. Andrew completed the K-1 visa process for Amira and she was issued the visa days before the U.S. imposed a travel ban on European countries at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic in March.

Since Amira’s visa expiration date was quickly approaching, Andrew researched ways to get her into America. He learned there was a loophole to the ban via an online message board for other visa applicants. If Amira traveled from France to Mexico and self-quarantined there for 14 days, she would then be able to enter the U.S. at the border. Andrew planned to meet her in Mexico so they could self-isolate together before traveling back to his home state of California.

Unfortunately, Amira was detained by Mexican customs almost immediately after she got off the plane in Mexico City. Andrew, who had flown to Puerto Vallarta, frantically tried to find out a way to find Amira and help her. He was unable to locate her because of the language barrier and hitting several dead ends on phone calls, and he had to break the news to Amira’s father, Hamdi, via video chat.

Of course, Hamdi was extremely worried and upset about his daughter being in detention in a foreign country, especially because he was wary about her traveling to Mexico in the first place. “So emotional right now seeing my dad like that [two crying face emojis]. #FREEAMIRA #90DAYFIANCE,” the French-Egyptian beauty wrote via Twitter as the scene aired on Sunday, January 10.

In a sneak peek for next week’s episode, Amira is finally released and immediately communicates with Andrew via WhatsApp. “I stay three days, two nights locked up in detention,” Amira says in the clip before breaking down in tears. “Nobody deserves to go through that. Nobody.”

