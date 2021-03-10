A little self-care! 90 Day Fiancé star Amira Lollysa pampered herself with a trip to the salon to refresh her look amid ongoing social media drama with fiancé Andrew Kenton.

“Today: #LongHairDontCare,” Amira, 29, captioned a photo of her long brunette locks after getting a touchup on Tuesday, March 9.

Courtesy of Amira Lollysa/Instagram

It seems the French-Egyptian beauty is not bothered by the tension with Andrew, 32, behind the scenes. Their real-time drama has been going down on Instagram while their story line plays out on the hit TLC reality TV series.

Andrew and Amira were facing the biggest obstacles out of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members. Amira’s K-1 visa was issued several days before lockdown amid the global coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and the U.S. placed a travel ban against several countries, which included France. Since there was an expiration date for when Amira would be allowed to use the visa, that left the couple scrambling to find a way for Amira to enter America from countries other than France before it was too late.

It seems Andrew is upset about the way he’s portrayed on 90 Day Fiancé, as he comes off as pushy and insensitive to Amira as he insisted on her traveling to Mexico (where she was detained for three days before being deported back to France) and then Serbia as a way to get around the travel ban, while Amira appears to be a doting and dutiful fiancée who would do anything and risk everything for her love.

The daycare owner has been defending himself after getting a ton of backlash online from fans who are Team Amira, but it looks like 90 Day Fiancé season 8 costar Jovi Dufren is Team Andrew. Jovi, 29, weighed in on their story line while throwing shade at the cosmetologist. “Who else thinks Amira is lying about Andrew,” Jovi wrote via IG Stories on February 28, seemingly siding with Andrew and hinting he isn’t as bad as he seems on the show. “I just think she wants to be on TV [man shrugging emoji].”

Andrew seemed to agree with Jovi and didn’t seem offended that he threw shade at his lady. “Thank you [folded hands emoji] Jovi and Yara [Zaya] for your skeptical eye and honesty. In a world full of misinformation, the truth means a lot,” he responded.

Later that day, Andrew’s mother, Lori Kenton, made it clear how she feels about her would-be daughter-in-law. Amira shared a photo of herself wearing a brown latex Adidas x Ivy Park bodysuit and pants outfit ahead of her 29th birthday via Instagram, and Lori left a scathing comment. “You look like an ugly piece of mud that is rubber all over the wall. Just like your personality and morals,” she wrote.

Because of the apparent animosity between Amira, Andrew, and his mom, many fans are speculating that the couple are not together anymore.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET