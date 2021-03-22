Calling it quits. Amira Lollysa revealed “it’s over” between her and Andrew Kenton after she didn’t board her flight to the United States on the new Sunday, March 21, episode of 90 Day Fiancé, marking the first time that a couple from the show didn’t make it down the aisle.

Prior to her trip back home, the France resident, 28, completed a two-week quarantine in Serbia so she could enter America amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amira’s visa was only four days from expiring, so she did not have long to decide whether she should go to see Andrew or return to her native country.

“I think that I failed. I think that I f–ked up,” Andrew, 32, said after receiving a text from Amira on the day he was supposed to pick her up from the airport.

The next scene showed Amira breaking down in tears the night before while explaining why she was feeling conflicted.

“I thought he was The One,” she vented in her hotel room in Serbia. “Just a few hours before my flight to the U.S. to finally reunite with the love of my life, Andrew calls me and picks a fight with me the whole night.”

“He’s telling me it’s not working out between us. We are not on the same page about having children,” she told cameras. “I am so hurt right now because Andrew is the man I want to spend my whole life with … I am in shock.”

Amira said that despite her efforts, Andrew wouldn’t stop arguing with her and then texted her a ticket to Paris. “You have two tickets, two choices,” one text message read, followed by, “You can choose your flight here or there.”

Four hours later, Amira had a change of heart. “Even though Andrew has been mean to me all night long, I love him … even with all my doubts, I go to the airport to get my flight to the U.S,” she said. The TLC personality checked in her bag and went to her gate, but ended up getting a call from Andrew, who said he was “still upset” and that she would greet an “angry fiancé” in America.

At that point, she was “overwhelmed” with fears and felt like she couldn’t get on the plane. After calling her dad, she took his advice to look out for her best interests. “When I felt ready, I broke the news to Andrew,” she said, noting he asked for her ring back. “That’s it,” she said in a confessional. “No sorry.”

If he would have apologized, Amira said she would have reconsidered and possibly boarded another flight to America. “I decided to go back to France,” she added. “I was so proud to call Andrew my future husband and now, it’s over.”