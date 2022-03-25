Congrats! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting baby No. 2 and giving their 3-year-old daughter Eleanor a little brother or sister.

“We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2!” the soon-to-be mom of two shared on Instagram, posting a photo of her, Andrei and Ellie posing together on the beach, with Andrei cradling Elizabeth’s baby bump.

Elizabeth added of expanding their family, “Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣”

“We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!” she continued.

Andrei echoed his wife’s sentiments in his own Instagram post, writing, “We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister.”

The couple previously welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, in January 2019, after Elizabeth found out they were she was pregnant in May 2018.

Courtesy Elizabeth Potthast/Instagram

The TLC couple were on a road trip together at the time, when Elizabeth felt under the weather and noticed that she had a decreased appetite.

Once they returned home from their trip, she decided to take a pregnancy test and you guessed: the test was positive. The dad of one later admitted that the pregnancy wasn’t planned and that the news caught them both off guard.

And while their have been tensions between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family, even her dad, Chuck Potthast, showed up for the gender reveal celebrations, despite his initial reservations about Andrei.

“Everyone was screaming,” Elizabeth told Cosmopolitan at the time. “Most of my family counted on it being a girl, and everybody was right. We just kind of had this gut feeling.”

Once little Eleanor made her grand entrance, the couple eventually tied the knot for a second time in a traditional ceremony held in Moldova, which was organized so that his family members could be there and celebrate with them.

In season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, their drama between Andrei and the rest of the Potthasts reached a boiling point when Libby’s brother, Charlie, insulted Andrei in his speech after having a few drinks.

While those tensions have only increased, in November 2021, the couple celebrated some good news and revealed that they moved into a new home together and showed off their stunning new abode.

“Home Sweet Home.⁣ #reels #reeloftheday #ourhouse #castravetresidence #homesweethome,” the mom of one wrote at the time.