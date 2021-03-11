Buckle up, reality TV fans! Flying drinks, babies on the brain and couples living miles apart — that‘s just some of the drama that will be unfolding in new episodes of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Viewers can look forward to seeing the return of several fan-favorites in season 6, premiering Sunday, April 25.

Cameras followed around seven couples to showcase what has gone on in their lives since they took a trip to the altar and tied the knot. Cosmopolitan revealed four of the duos coming back for more on Thursday, March 11, including newlyweds Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. We previously got to see them exchange their vows during a ceremony in his native country of Nigeria.

Last season, the newly hitched pair was joined by Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle as well as Colt Johnson and his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Things are bound to look a bit different this time following the explosive season 5 tell-all and Larissa’s exit from the TLC franchise.

In a surprising turn of events, Larissa announced she was fired in September 2020 after doing a CamSoda performance to unveil her $72,000 plastic surgery transformation.

“Dear friends and followers,” the Brazil native, who first appeared in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, wrote about her exit from the series. “I want to make a statement for you. I am no longer a cast member of the show. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] arrested me.”

“I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention,” she continued.

That will be a switch-up for viewers, and we’ll also see how many of the couples deal with the coronavirus pandemic impacting their relationships, from those who are separated to others that are too close for comfort.

Scroll down to find out the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 cast!