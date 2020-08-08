If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Asuelu Pulaa adores his family. The season 5 alum’s relatives make several appearances in episodes documenting his relationship with wife, Kalani Faagata, and the couple’s life in America with their two boys, Oliver and Kennedy. Get to know Asuelu’s brood on a more personal level following their debut on the show!

Asuelu’s Mom Is Overcome With Emotion Every Time She Visits Her Son

The TLC star’s mother, Lesina, cherishes getting to see her son because they don’t often get to spend a lot of time together due to their far proximity.

In a teaser for the August 9 episode of the spinoff, she celebrates reuniting with Asuelu because it had been almost a year since he saw that part of his family.

Asuelu’s Sisters Also Make Cameos on the Spinoff

Viewers also get to meet his two half-sisters, Tammy and Rosa, who reside in Washington state. Asuelu and Kalani stop by a Samoan store to give them a warm welcome in one scene from the August 2 episode.

“In Samoa’s culture, when you go see your family, [we] not just only come and show up to them, but we bring some gifts, and show your love and support,” the father of two said in his confessional. However, when Asuelu wanted to break the bank to offer them more cash, Kalani wasn’t having it.

She accused him of “buying the affection” of his mother and siblings and fans will get to see how that all plays out in upcoming episodes.

Kalani and Asuelu Have Both Met Each Other’s Family Members

Kalani’s dad, Low, and sister, Kolini, previously expressed their concerns about her relationship with Asuelu following the drama that unfolded during their visit to California for Oliver’s birthday. Asuelu later apologized to Kalani for his behavior after Low said he was “fed up” with the way Asuelu was acting.

Kalani also wanted to be positively received by her hubby’s family, having opened up about her nerves ahead of their reunion. “I’m just hoping that this meeting goes well and that Asuelu doesn’t throw me under the bus,” she said. We haven’t seen the last of them!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.