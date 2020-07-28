Courtesy Tim Clarkson/Instagram

Can their love last? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta’s relationship is going through a major rough patch. On the TLC series, they’re weathering a cheating scandal, and fans can’t help but wonder if they’re still together in real life. Get the details on their romance below.

Tim cheated on Melyza while they were dating long-distance.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars’ romance was already in shaky territory when fans were introduced to them during the season 2 premiere of The Other Way. In fact, Tim, 34, said the only reason he was moving to Colombia instead of having his girlfriend come live with him was because he needed to regain her trust after cheating on her. After meeting at a bar, the couple initially tried dating long-distance before realizing things just wouldn’t work if they weren’t living in the same area.

“Last year, the distance between me and Melyza at that time was very difficult. I felt lonely and the girl that I ultimately cheated with was a coworker,” Tim admitted on the show. “It just started off as casual conversation and it got to the point where we did have a [full-on] intimate sexual encounter.”

Melyza said cheating “contaminated” their relationship.

After she found out about the affair, Melyza, 29, decided she wasn’t comfortable leaving her life in Colombia behind to see if she and Tim could make things work in the states. “[It] made her say, ‘I’m not moving there anymore. I do not feel comfortable leaving my family,’” her boyfriend explained. “If I’m ever going to gain her trust back, this is something I’ve got to do to prove my commitment to her, and it’s going to be a long road.”

Though she’s willing to give him “a second chance,” she also acknowledges he’s got a lot of work to do to make things right. “I never in a million years thought that he was the kind of person who cheats ever, ever. The pain that I was going through like, completely consumed me,” she said. “Our relationship now is contaminated by everything that’s happened. It’s going to be a long road for Tim to restore trust and in his case, to prove [to] me that he’s actually changing. … I am hopeful for us but I have to protect myself because pretty much anything could separate us at this point.”

They’re still posting as a couple.

Despite the drama and whatever went down during filming, Tim hinted they’re still together when he revealed they were both “feeling nervous and excited” to make their TLC debut. In addition to posting a photo with his lady in February, he’s also tagged her in a meme or two in the months since.

But Melyza isn’t afraid to throw a little shade.

Reposting a tweet from the official 90 Day Fiancé account about how Tim was always the one who drove them around in the U.S., she joked that she’s the “designated (better) driver” when they’re in Colombia. On July 26, she also shared a preview from the show with the caption, “My eyes are light-sensitive, [which] makes me blink a lot. But, no worries, I can still see through the BS.”