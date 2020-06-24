Courtesy Angela Deem/Instagram

Fake love? Not a chance. 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi shut down claims he is using Angela Deem for a “green card” on Wednesday, June 24. The TV personality fired back at speculation after they shared a throwback video “goofing” around while jamming out to music together in the car.

“Oh my god. Michael all this s–t for a green card. Oh lord, this is torture,” a social media user commented under the latest post on their shared Instagram account. Not long after, the Nigeria native, 31, took a stand with a passionate response.

“Dude. What’s your problem? This is Michael,” he began. “Is there something you [are] looking for or someone who hurt you? Why the hate? Please unfollow us OK, if you don’t like what you see [shaking my head]. One more silly comment from you, I’ll block [your] ass [I don’t care],” the reality star continued.

Courtesy Angela Deem/Instagram

Last week, Angela, 54, spoke out about their long-distance romance and revealed they are still trying to get his visa approved so he can live with her in Georgia. At the time, the Maury alum also confirmed they are still smitten with each other.

“Getting rid of him is not easy,” she joked to Entertainment Tonight on June 17. “Because that’s real love, you know? Let’s face it, being on the show four times, he could’ve moved on a while back. I’ve learned that he really truly does love me.”

Because so many haters have come out of the woodwork, the duo had to quickly learn how to deal with online trolls. “I’m inviting [viewers] to see our journey, I’m not inviting you to tell me how I live my journey,” Angela said in response to critics. “At the end of the day, Angela is going to do what she wants to do.”

She admitted there have been ups and downs along the way, but that hasn’t taken away her true feelings for Michael. “[At] my age — we’re going to be on guard,” the TV personality explained. “And maybe I’m on guard too much but at the end of the day, Michael can tell you there’s nothing that I wouldn’t give him if I could.”

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

In January, the lovebirds reportedly tied the knot in Nigeria. Fans found out about their status after photos of their alleged nuptials leaked online. More recently, Angela opened up about her hopes to conceive a child with Michael.

On the June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she met with a gynecologist to find out her chances of getting pregnant. “[The doctor] wants me to do an endometrial biopsy. It’s to make sure you don’t have [any] cancer cells and stuff,” she said.

Luckily, we’ll get another update on them soon!