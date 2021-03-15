Is Melyza Zeta in America with Tim Clarkson? The long-distance 90 Day Fiancé couple seems to have had a change in their living arrangement after their engagement announcement following their brief split.

The Colombian beauty, 29, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 14 to invite fans to ask her questions with a Q&A box. In three of her responses, Melyza geotagged Dallas, Texas — which is where Tim, 34, currently lives. He also made a cameo in all three of her selfie videos, which she appeared to record as the couple enjoyed a car ride together with Tim behind the wheel.

In another slide, a fan brought up the one thing most viewers have been wondering since the couple got engaged. “Tell us what made you guys reconcile [bottle with popping cork emoji] [hug emoji],” the follower wrote.

“Makeup sex [smiling face with horns emoji] JK,” the South America native responded. “I’d say mostly that our love for each other hasn’t faded away (despite so many ups and downs in the past two years), persistence, realizing that we needed to make changes and put more work into moving forward and finally do whatever is needed to be geographically compatible [smiling face emoj].”

The couple was introduced to fans on season 2 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Tim and Melyza met while she was studying in the United States. She returned to Colombia after her visa expired, so the couple decided to continue dating long-distance. But when she returned to America to visit Tim, which is when the couple planned to get engaged, she learned that Tim cheated on her with a coworker while they were physically apart.

Tim admitted to his infidelity and decided to leave everything behind in the states to move to Colombia to be with Melyza — and to prove to her that he was serious about making their relationship work.

But the couple continued to experience relationship problems, mainly trust issues stemming from Tim’s betrayal. Since he was on a tourist visa, Tim also struggled to find a way to legally work in Colombia. Tim was advised that the fastest/easiest way was to marry his partner and obtain work authorization that way. Since Melyza was not ready to tie the knot, Tim decided it would be best for him to return to America and come back to Colombia after either obtaining a work visa or finding a company to sponsor him.

During the February 28 episode of discovery+’s spinoff 90 Day Bares All, the couple revealed they started to fight again shortly after Tim moved back to Texas after Melyza found out he had been flirting with a second coworker. They decided to split and shortly after their breakup, Tim went on a date with a third coworker.

When they returned for a second interview on the March 7 episode of 90 Day Bares All, the couple announced a shocking turn of events. After filming their first segment, they decided to give their relationship another chance and got back together. Tim immediately booked a flight to Medellín to reunite with his love. Just 24 hours after Tim’s arrival, he proposed to Melyza — and of course, she said yes.