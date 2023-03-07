90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii is a long way from home after moving to the United States from his native country of Tunisia, and he needs to make money somehow! Following his April 2022 split from ex-wife Memphis Smith, the dad of one has created a life for himself in Chicago, Illinois — but how does the former TLC personality make money? Keep reading to find out more about Hamza’s job, how he makes money and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Hamza Moknii’s Job?

Prior to meeting Memphis, Hamza was out of work due to COVID-19.

“So, like, he’s been looking every day [for a job] and he can’t find anything,” the Michigan native explained to her mother during a December 2021 episode. However, her mom wasn’t convinced as she felt Hamza was “just trying to get over to the States.”

Hamza previously worked in heat and cooling services and promised his then-future wife that he would look for a job as soon as he arrived in America.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Hamza Receive His Visa?

During season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2021, Memphis traveled overseas to meet Hamza in person for the first time after developing an online romance for eight months. During the short trip, Memphis and Hamza tied the knot and shortly learned they were expecting their first child together.

By the season 5 tell-all, which was filmed in January 2022, Hamza had received his CR-1 visa, which allowed him to enter the United States as the spouse of an American citizen, and Memphis had given birth to their daughter, Kiori Love Moknii, in October 2021.

TLC

However, their happiness was short-lived as by April 2022, Memphis confirmed her split from the Tunisia native. “Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” Memphis wrote alongside a photo of herself using a breast pump. She subtly revealed her relationship status by adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

How Does 90 Day Fiance’s Hamza Make Money While Living in the United States?

Following his split from the nurse practitioner, Hamza moved away from Memphis’ native state of Michigan and currently lives in Chicago, Illinois.

While in the United States, Hamza makes money as a social media influencer. Boasting over 170,000 followers on Instagram, the TLC alum also often uploads professional shots — seemingly also working toward a modeling career.

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Memphis and Hamza Get Divorced?

In Touch confirmed Memphis and Hamza divorced on October 28, 2022, after less than two years of marriage.